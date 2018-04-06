A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 March and 6 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Hazel Hay Image caption Hazel Hay from Uddingston captured this low rainbow over Loch Lubnaig, near Callander

Image copyright Neil McNeill Image caption A robin at Bavelaw bird hide hovers below a feeder. Photograph by Neil McNeill from Edinburgh

Image copyright Theresa Wills Image caption Theresa Wills from Nigg tried to outrun this storm cloud at the Brora shoreline, but ended up soaked

Image copyright Gareth Hamer-Hodhes Image caption A snowman perched on top of Ben Mor Coigach. Photograph by Gareth Hamer-Hodhes

Image copyright Leslie Simpson Image caption Loch Awe and Kilchurn Castle captured by Leslie Simpson

Image copyright Alison Mulvaney Image caption Scottish Blackface sheep shelter from a snow storm in Corgarff, Moray. Photograph by Alison Mulvaney

Image copyright Karen Roberts Image caption Boats on Loch Leven in this early morning photo by Karen Roberts

Image caption 12-year-old Fay Young practices her ballet on the road near Loch Creran, Argyll. Photograph by Fiona Young

Image copyright Mariusz Perkowski Image caption Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton took this peaceful view of the sunset over Ailsa Craig from Girvan Harbour

Image copyright Neil Birnie Image caption Working boat Annie E tows a salmon cage in this image captured by Neil Birnie

Image copyright Peter Burt Image caption Peter Burt from Essex took this snap of the Forth Rail Bridge as he walked down the footpath from Dalmeny train station

Image copyright Frances Trainer Image caption It was a great drying day at Cellardyke Harbour when Frances Trainer from Aberdeen walked by

Image copyright Kim Galligan Image caption Kim Galligan took this photo at Schiehallion as Nacho the Collie bagged his first munro of 2018

Image copyright Chris Spowart Image caption It was too cold for beach walks the day Chris Spowart used a drone to capture a deserted Coldingham Bay at high tide

Image copyright Henry Mosey Image caption Henry Mosey spotted this curious new lamb examining a scarecrow near Loch Ken, Castle Douglas

Image copyright Douglas Murphy Image caption Springtime at Edinburgh Zoo as Douglas Murphy captures frozen water reaching an outdoor tap

Image copyright Alan MacKenzie Image caption Alan MacKenzie captured this pair of Canada Geese flying past at Loch Walton in the Campsies

Image copyright Doug Sanderson Image caption Typical Scottish weather for Doug Sanderson from Canada who climbed Ben A'an during a trip home to visit his dad

Image copyright Donna Reekie Image caption Spring flowers at Duthie Park Winter Garden, taken by Donna Reekie from Inverbervie

Image copyright Mark Sutherland Image caption Mark Sutherland used his mobile phone to take this striking image of the pass of Glencoe from Stob Coire

Image copyright Margaret Squires Image caption Margaret Squires captured an Easter Sunday baptism at the Castle Sands, St Andrews

Image copyright Stuart Wagstaff Image caption Laura Duncan kayaking off Innish Island near Easdale with Ben Cruachan in the background. Photography by Stuart Wagstaff

Image copyright AFP Image caption Labrador Hamish enjoys his first ever outing to the beach at Calgary Bay, Isle of Mull. Photograph by Fiona MacTaggart

