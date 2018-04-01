The papers: Police 'secret phone hack op'

Image copyright Sunday Herald

Scotland's Sunday front pages feature a mixed bag of stories.

The Sunday Herald writes that Scottish police have been secretly hacking phones and harvesting massive amounts of data from members of the public.

The Sunday Post leads with "hit list surgeon" Martin Watt, who it says easily bought a deadly arsenal of machine guns online.

The Sunday Mail reports that a watchdog has "savaged" police's handling of a rape case, which saw a woman arrested, cuffed and stripped after she alleged she had been attacked by a Dutch oil worker.

According to the Sunday Times Scotland, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a damaging new anti-Semitism scandal as a "bombshell" dossier reveals anti-Jewish, violent and abusive comments on Facebook.

On the same topic, the Observer writes that one of Labour's biggest private donors has said he no longer feels "any affinity or connection" with the party, accusing its leadership of failing in its response to "the most blatant acts of anti-Semitism".

Meanwhile, the Scottish Mail on Sunday says Mr Corbyn is facing a revolt from women Labour MPs over claims his party has failed to take action against a male MP accused of wife-beating.

Election watchdogs are facing a call to resign over Brexit "bias", according to the Sunday Telegraph.

And the Scottish Sun on Sunday says Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has "whisked" his new 22-year-old lover away on a secret holiday.