The papers: May warns Putin to 'back off'

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright I

Image copyright The National

Image copyright The Daily Telegraph

Image copyright The Scottish Sun

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright The Courier

Image copyright The Press and Journal

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright Scottish Daily Express

Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland

Theresa May gets tough on the front of Wednesday's Scotsman , warning Vladimir Putin to "back off" or face Britain's wrath.

The Prime Minister is ready to tell Russia the UK is ready to use "every capability at its disposal" to combat its destabilising tactics

Theresa May's stronger stance also makes the Herald's front page, which says the UK's leader will threaten "cutting-edge military resources" - to warn off Russia from further aggression in the aftermath of the Salisbury poisoning.

The lead story in The Times Scotland claims Scotland is failing to match the UK's economic performance because of "the confused and cluttered approach to policy adopted by the SNP government".

The Fraser of Allander Institute has produced a highly critical assessment of her administration's efforts.

The i leads with a massive development in the war on plastic packaging.

Bottle deposit plans could see "reverse" vending machines be introduced in the UK, where consumers receive cash rewards for their plastic bottles.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal makes top story at The National.

The paper claims the company's CEO Alexander Nix, "touted for business" during Scotland's 2014 independence referendum.

SNP ministers have not worked out the cost of setting up Scotland's new social security system, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The paper says Audit Scotland found that ministers and their officials need a "better understanding" about the costs of implementing the "hugely complex" system.

The Scottish Sun carries claims the sheriff at the centre of the "Nazi pug" case has received a death threat after jailing Mark Meechan for teaching his dog an offensive salute.

The SNP's "soft-touch approach to justice" claims top spot in the Scottish Daily Mail.

The paper claims just 34% of thefts, vandalism and break-ins are being reported to police because victims believed "officers would not have been interested".

The Courier's Dundee edition reveals an alarming rise in the number of sex attacks, with more women seeking advocacy services.

The Press and Journal's north-east edition reveals a nine-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a knife to school.

A controversial "tagging spray" proposed for use on offenders who race around on motorbikes is the Daily Record's top story.

The paper says unique substance sticks to clothes or skin for several months and can be used to link suspects to a specific crime.

And the Scottish Daily Express and the Daily Star of Scotland lead with yesterday's revelations on the Manchester arena bombing.

The Express says firefighters asked victims of the Manchester Arena bombing to "forgive them", amid reports crews were sent away from the scene of the blast.

And the Star says the heroes "were led by zeroes".