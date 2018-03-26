Three men who battered a man with a hammer have been jailed for the "senseless and cowardly" attack.

Derek Pickering was left facing "life-changing consequences" following the ordeal in Stenhousemuir, Stirlingshire, in August.

The 38-year-old was in intensive care for several weeks.

Jake Dornion, 21, Stewart Adams, 20, and 18-year-old Corey Taylor pleaded guilty and were sentenced to a total of 14 years.

They admitted a charge charge of assaulting Mr Pickering to his severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life.

Dornion, who had only been freed from prison a week earlier, was jailed for four years and 11 months.

Adams was sentenced to four years and seven months while Taylor was locked up for four years and three months.

The court heard Mr Pickering often allowed locals youths into his house.

On 4 August, there was a "confrontation" and he tried to remove people from his home.

A "stand-off" then happened outside between Mr Pickering and a group, which included the three men convicted of his attack.

Mr Pickering yelled at them to go away but they remained.

When he returned into his home Dornion kicked his front door and smashed windows with a hammer.

Brain injury

Mr Pickering, now armed with a weapon, went back outside but, as he went to grab one youth, Dornion repeatedly smacked him with the hammer.

All three attackers then kicked, punched and stamped on the victim's head and body.

Mr Pickering was treated in hospital for a host of conditions including a brain injury and skull fractures.

Medics initially believed he would not survive.

Judge Lord Matthews told the court: "His circumstances since then are set out in a victim impact statement, which makes sorry reading."

The hearing was told Dornion was "in tears" when he realised what he had done.