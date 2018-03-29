Hare-culling footage sparks talks call

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption New footage shows large-scale hare-culling

New footage of the large-scale culling of mountain hares on grouse moors has led the Scottish government to seek "urgent meetings" with landowners.

It said the cull of Scotland's iconic mountain hares had the potential to put their conservation status at risk.

The video, filmed without the knowledge of those involved, was passed to BBC Scotland by animal rights charities.

It shows teams of gamekeepers using all-terrain vehicles to access remote hillsides and shoot hares last month.

A Scottish government spokesman said the video evidence indicated culls were continuing, despite an agreement with land management organisations which was designed to ensure landowners showed "voluntary restraint".

Tim Baynes, of Scottish Land and Estates, said the hares were only culled when numbers were high.

"The restraint is in not shooting them when their numbers are low," he said.

Image caption Mountain hares are a common feature in Scotland's upland regions

Landowners can shoot the hares without a licence from August to February and claim culls are necessary to protect game, especially red grouse, from disease.

There are no restrictions imposed by government on how many mountain hares are killed during the open season.

Image caption There are no restrictions on the numbers that can be killed during open season

But opponents have argued that the aim is to effectively wipe out hares on moors managed for grouse shooting.

In the video footage, passed to the BBC by OneKind and The League Against Cruel Sports, three short sequences show the killing of about 20 animals.

Footage filmed on the Corrybrough Estate shows a man on a quad bike shoot a hare.

The animal is wounded in the leg.

Activists say it ran around the moor, obviously injured, for several minutes before being killed by a dog.

Image caption The video footage shows dozens of dead hares being transported in all-terrain vehicles

Other videos from the Candacraig and Seafield Estates feature convoys of all-terrain vehicles and show dead hares being collected and carried off the hillside.

Harry Huyton, of OneKind, said: "Mountain hares are beautiful animals that are native to the Highlands and considered a conservation priority.

"Yet they are killed in enormous numbers on grouse moors across the country.

"We have long called for an end to the killing, and whilst the Scottish government are against large-scale culls and have asked shooting estates to practice voluntary restraint, they have refused to go further."

Image caption The video of hare-culling was filmed on estates last month

Mr Huyton said Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham had asked them to show her the evidence that large-scale culls were taking place "and that is exactly what we have done".

He said some estates were "at war with mountain hares" instead of practising restraint.

Robbie Marsland, of the League Against Cruel Sports said: "The sickening irony of the mayhem we saw on those mountainsides is that it is done in the hope that it will increase the number of red grouse to be shot for entertainment."

Mr Marsland said any animal that appears to threaten the red grouse is targeted by traps and snares or shot.

He said: "Threatened species like hen harriers are mysteriously absent from some moors.

Image caption The estates said shooting mountain hares was legal

"Unplanned tracks and roads scar the hillsides, anti-worming chemicals are left unattended, lead shot pollutes the land and the heather is burned off on a landscape scale - all to ensure that one species will thrive.

"And then that species is shot for entertainment."

Mr Marsland called for a national debate on whether this was how we want large tracts of Scotland's land to be used.

Estates have argued that management for grouse has improved hare numbers on their land by reducing predator numbers and improving moorland habitats.

They also said that hares were responsible for spreading ticks and overgrazing, damaging regenerating trees.

BBC Scotland contacted all three estates in the video and umbrella body Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) responded on their behalf.

Image caption Tim Baynes of Scottish Land Estates said mountain hare management was necessary

Mr Baynes, director of the Scottish Moorland Group, which is part of SLE, said it showed "mountain hare management".

He said: "The estates have nothing to hide on this. This is a management operation and this is how it has to happen."

Mr Baynes said shooting was the most efficient, effective and humane way of controlling mountain hares.

He said the early part of the footage in which a hare is wounded but not killed was "unfortunate" and that people doing the culling were "professional and do their very best always to get a clean shot".

According to Mr Baynes, hare culls are only carried out in areas where the population has risen to high levels.

"The cull helps to keep their numbers in balance with the habitat and with other species," he said.

Mr Baynes said deer and rabbit populations were controlled in the same way.

He said there was "a certain sense of bewilderment" that there was a constant pressure on the estates about it.

He said: "There is no threat to the population of mountain hares, especially in areas in the Cairngorms where there is management for grouse. They are there in large numbers."

A Scottish government spokesman said it was "seeking urgent meetings with relevant stakeholders, while considering all available options for additional protections".