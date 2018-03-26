The papers: Hit and run teen's broken neck

Image copyright Scottish Sun

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright Scottish Daily Express

Image copyright The National

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright Scotsman

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright Daily Telegraph

Image copyright The i

Image copyright Courier

Image copyright Press and Journal

Image copyright Daily Star

A striking picture of a 14-year-old girl badly hurt when a motorist deliberately ploughed into a group of teenagers in Castlemilk, Glasgow, dominates the front page of The Scottish Sun.

The youngster is pictured in a brace in hospital after breaking her neck in the incident which police are treating as attempted murder.

She was one of five children injured when the Vauxhall Astra was reversed into the group on Saturday afternoon, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with concerns that Scotland's new fleet of electric trains could be delayed for at least another year, amid safety fears over their windscreens.

Catalonia's former education minister, Clara Ponsatí, is on the front page of The National, after a European Arrest Warrant was issued for the academic, who is based in St Andrews University.

Food banks have become an "indispensable part of Scotland's welfare system", according to The Herald. It says Glasgow University researchers have found that food banks are now being "taken for granted" by councils, doctors, housing workers, benefits staff and charities.

The theme of poverty is also the focus of The Scotsman's lead story. It reports the findings of new research which predicts that one in three Scots children are likely to be living in poverty in 12 years.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that burger vans and fast food restaurants could be banned from operating near schools, under new proposals to tackle Scotland's obesity epidemic.

Criticism of Jeremy Corbyn by Jewish leaders is front page news in the Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile the i newspaper reports that senior MPs have demanded that the police investigate allegations of electoral cheating by the official Brexit campaign.

The Courier leads with a councillor's calls for the decommissioning of the Mossmorran chemical plant in Fife amid claims local residents felt they were living on the "hinterland of hell".

A bus strike will step up a gear as drivers begin a seven day stoppage, according to the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal.

The Daily Star of Scotland reports that Hollywood film stars The Rock and Bruce Willis are being lined up to appear on the final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.