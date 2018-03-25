Image copyright Sunday Herald

The deepening Facebook scandal has made the front pages of many of the Sunday papers.

"#Fail" says The Sunday Herald which claims the SNP want the social media site to be regulated like the BBC.

Following the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, MP Brendan O'Hara said a radical shake-up of the internet was needed to protect the public from the "lawless Wild West" of social media.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday's claims the SNP paid Facebook £100,000 to target voters.

The paper says the SNP employed Facebook to identify supporters of rival parties, then bombard them with "Nationalist propaganda" in the final weeks before the 2014 referendum.

The Scottish Daily Express claims the SNP have been harvesting voters' social media data for seven years.

The paper says the party was the first in the world to introduce revolutionary computer software called NationBuilder, designed by Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate and funded by Facebook's billionaire co-founder.

"With friends like these" says Scotland on Sunday, which has an analysis of "How Facebook users' trust was sacrificed to pedlars of fake news".

Facebook was told two years ago, it was "failing" to protect its users' data, reports the Sunday Telegraph.

It says the Irish Data Protection Commissioner warned the social media company of weaknesses in the way data was guarded but Facebook responded only with "minor changes".

The Sunday Times Scotland is looking to the increasingly tense situation with Russia.

The paper claims Scottish government plans to develop up to £5bn-worth of trade links between Scotland and Russia have been abandoned, as the diplomatic fallout over the Salisbury nerve agent attack intensifies.

The Catholic Church is preparing for a compensation action over claims a priest disgraced in the Angelika Kluk murder trial repeatedly raped a schoolgirl, reports the Sunday Mail.

The paper says the Archdiocese of Glasgow has been paying for the victim to attend counselling sessions after she made allegations against the late Father Gerry Nugent three years ago.

The Sunday Post asks "Where is the justice?" as a victim reveals her anger after a "property fraudster" jailed in Britain's longest trial is freed after just nine months.

And the Scottish Sun reveals its exclusive news that TV presenter Declan Donnelly is to become a father.