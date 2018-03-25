Image caption Prof Ponsatí returned to St Andrews University after fleeing Spain

A European arrest warrant has been reissued for a former Catalan minister who returned to Scotland after fleeing Spain.

Clara Ponsatí was education minister in the Catalan government when it declared independence from Spain in October.

She fled to Brussels with former leader Carles Puigdemont but has now returned to the University of St Andrews.

A Spanish judge reactivated warrants for Mr Puigdemont, Ms Ponsatí and three other former ministers on Friday.

Mr Puigdemont has now been detained in Germany, his lawyer confirmed on Sunday.

Spain's central government took direct control of Catalonia and sacked officials, following the region's banned independence referendum in October.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and Prof Ponsatí in Brussels at the start of February

Ms Ponsatí escaped to Belgium from Spain along with Mr Puigdemont and three of his former ministers days after the independence declaration.

International arrest warrants were issued for all five but they were later withdrawn.

Ms Ponsatí later returned to St Andrews University where she had been director of the school of economics and finance before taking up her role as Catalan education minister last summer.

A spokesman for St Andrews said: '"We're aware that a warrant has been issued, we're staying in close touch with Clara and will continue to monitor developments very carefully."