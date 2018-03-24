The papers: New Channel 4 HQ for Glasgow?

Image copyright The Herald

Glasgow has ambitions to become the UK's biggest media hub outside of London, according to Saturday's Herald.

The paper claims the city will formally pitch to host a new headquarters of Channel 4, "luring chunks of the UK television industry north of the border".

The Scotsman's top story claims under 16s are the main victims of cyber sex crime in Scotland, with a Scottish government report showing a surge in the use of the internet, including apps Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to carry out sex offences.

"Shame on You", says the Daily Record, in its lead story about SNP minister Humza Yousaf attacking Labour council leader Elaine Murray for her response to racism allegations against Labour councillor Jim Dempster.

The paper says Ms Murray has suggested that some of the claims could be a case of mistaken identity.

The Scottish Sun tells the story of a Lanarkshire man who threatened to lie in front of an ambulance as a paramedic allegedly refused his sick wife's wish to die at home and not in hospital.

A Scottish family's £100,000 reward for help to find missing mother Lisa Brown makes the front of the Scottish Daily Express.

The 32-year-old has been missing in Spain for more than two years, with the family seeing this as a significant development.

A "game-changing" breakthrough in diabetes treatment makes the front of the i.

The paper says a new blood test is being developed to identify those with a high risk of kidney failure and complications meaning a new pill could help diabetics avoid heart attacks and strokes within a decade.

In The Times, the lead story says the UK government is drawing up plans to stop airlines "ripping off passengers" with "hidden fees" such as charges for printing boarding passes.

It quotes a study that found 66 of the world's biggest airlines made £33bn from such fees in one year.

Cars will be slower than bicycles within a decade due to congested roads, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Figures from the Department for Transport reveal the average vehicle speed of cars on A-roads in towns and cities dropped to 18. 4mph from 19.3mph in 2014.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims Britain's "big four" insurance firms are making millions by selling customers expensive extras on their policies, including add-ons such as legal or breakdown cover.

"Hands Off Our Holyrood" protesters make the front page of The National. The paper reports on an event which formed a human chain around the Scottish Parliament, saying the demonstration was a warning to Westminster that Scots will not accept attempts to undermine Holyrood's authority as part of Brexit.

Saturday's Press and Journal's North-East edition leads with a story claiming the Scottish government may put more cash into speeding up the delay-hit Aberdeen bypass.

The Courier's Fife front page says the region is to be given cheaper rail fares as ScotRail acknowledges a service which "has not been good enough".

And ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway has had an offer of help to replace Ant McPartlin, says The Daily Star of Scotland.

Paul Gascoigne has offered to stand in after the presenter stepped down from his TV commitments following a drink driving charge.