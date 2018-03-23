Women released over disabled man's death

Two woman have been arrested over the death of a 50-year-old disabled man in Dundee last summer but later released without charge, police have said.

John Mottram, who used a wheelchair, was found injured in a rear garden in Dens Road in the early hours of 26 July and died two days later.

Police said two women, aged 38 and 37, had been arrested but subsequently released without charge.

They said officers were still treating the death of Mr Mottram as unexplained.