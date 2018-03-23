A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Bill Bennett Image caption Bill Bennett took this atmospheric photo as the sun went down on the road from Kinlochleven to Glencoe Village

Image copyright Tom McPherson Image caption The beauty of Findhorn Bay, captured by Tom McPherson from nearby Hopeman

Image copyright Paul McBennett Image caption Wallace dressed for the conditions before scaling Ben Ledi. Photo by Paul McBennett

Image copyright Neil Stoddart Image caption Sunset at Cille Choirill churchyard above Spean Bridge captured by Neil Stoddart

Image copyright Marlyn McInnes Image caption Marlyn McInnes spotted this stunning mountain hare in Glenisla, Perthshire, on her way to work

Image copyright Kathryn Haddick Image caption A kite surfer in St Andrews photographed by Kathryn Haddick

Image copyright Janet MacLeod Image caption A very calm Oban Bay with McCaig's Tower lit up green for St Patrick's Day. Photo taken by Janet MacLeod

Image copyright Jack Thompson Image caption Sam found an epic stash of Scottish champagne powder at Glas Maol in the southern Cairngorms. Photo sent by Jack Thompson

Image copyright Amanda Woodness Image caption These birds look like they're auditioning for Strictly in the harbour at Portpatrick. Picture taken by Amanda Woodness

Image copyright Hugh McPhilemy Image caption Hugh McPhilemy took this photograph of Kilchurn Castle while pike fishing in Loch Awe

Image copyright Gavin Dougan Image caption The Exhibition Centre tunnel in Glasgow, photographed by Gavin Dougan

Image copyright Frances Menter Image caption Long Lane in Broughty Ferry looking moody in the bitterly cold weather. Photo by Frances Menter

Image copyright Foster Evans Image caption A mural of Gerry Raffery on St Patrick's Day in Paisley, photographed by Foster Evans

Image copyright Doreen Fechlie Image caption Dramatic ice formations along the shore at Lochearnhead. Photo by Doreen Fechlie

Image copyright Claudia McGinnis Image caption Claudia McGinnis snapped Kinpurnie Tower on a cold and windy day on Kinpurnie Hill near Newtyle in Angus

Image copyright Chris Nelson Image caption Chris Nelson took this image of Òran enjoying the first signs of spring breaking through the snow on a walk to The Pineapple in Airth

Image copyright Chris Foubister Image caption Horizontal icicles formed from freezing rain and strong winds on the fencing surrounding the Glenshee skiing area, taken by Chris Foubister

Image copyright Charles Mcguigan Image caption A beautiful stag in Glen Etive taken by Charles Mcguigan

Image copyright Arek Cichy Image caption Arek Cichy took this photograph as high winds hit the north east of Scotland last weekend

Image copyright Beverley Chapman Image caption Beverley Chapman sent this serene view of Eilean Shona, a tidal island in Loch Moidart

Image copyright Andrew McLaren Image caption A close-up view of a kingfisher, sent by Andrew McLaren

All images are copyrighted.