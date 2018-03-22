Image caption The code will also examine the retention, acquisition, use and disposal of biometric data

A new code of practice is to be drafted on the retention of DNA, fingerprints and images by Police Scotland.

An Independent Advisory Group on Biometric Data has recommended a series of changes to how such data is used.

The group, chaired by John Scott QC, called for the appointment of an independent Scottish Biometrics Commissioner to monitor compliance.

The code will also examine the acquisition, use and disposal of biometric data.

The report recommended a review of the legal rules on retention of data to consider questions of proportionality and necessity.

And it encouraged a national debate to improve public understanding of, and confidence in, the use of biometric data.

'Critical tool'

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "Scotland's national forensics service is widely recognised as a scientific leader, supporting Police Scotland on serious and major crime investigations to help tackle those who prey on our communities, track down perpetrators, bringing them to justice and keeping communities safe.

"The public should continue to have confidence in how their information is held and I hope that the publication of this report will kick-start a wider debate on biometric data and how it is best used to help keep our communities safe."

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said: "Biometric data, particularly DNA, fingerprints and photographs, is a critical tool in the investigation and prevention of crime.

"We recognise the importance of ensuring that the public has trust and confidence in the procedures which govern its use.

"Any endeavour to strengthen the legislative framework and provide a balance between keeping the public safe from harm whilst ensuring the appropriate consideration of human rights and ethics is welcomed."