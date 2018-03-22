Britain is set to ban Scotland's secret tax haven firms in a crackdown on Russian dirty money sparked by the Salisbury poisonings, according to The Herald.

The Scotsman reports that Scotland's political parties are under increasing pressure to get more women into politics after leading campaigners called for new laws to achieve a 50: 50 gender balance of candidates.

The Daily Record says a racism row politician has been accused of chasing a six-year-old girl with air freshener after telling her she "smelled like curry".

The National writes that legislation to protect the powers of the Scottish Parliament were resoundingly passed last night.

Saturday Night Takeaway will return next week after Ant McPartlin's drink-drive charge - with Dec Donnelly presenting without his best friend, reports the Scottish Sun.

The Daily Star also leads with the story that Dec will appear on the programme without his co-star.

The Scottish Daily Mail has experts warning that early retirement is becoming a "fantasy" for millions of workers.

The Scottish Daily Express leads with Boris Johnson claiming that Vladimir Putin is using the World Cup as a propaganda exercise like the 1936 Berlin Olympics which took place under Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

A Franco-Dutch company is poised to win the contract to make the iconic blue British passport after the UK leaves the European Union, the Daily Telegraph understands.

According to The Times, advertisers threatened to abandon Facebook last night as Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the Cambridge Analytica scandal and admitted that the company made mistakes.

The i reports that emergency laws on Brexit have been passed by the Scottish Parliament, heightening fears of a constitutional crisis over where powers should reside after the UK leaves the EU.

The Courier says the Scottish government has admitted it still does not know where Dundee's new social security headquarters will be based, despite launching a recruitment drive for the centre.

Police are investigating reports that a woman was sexually assaulted by a fellow patient at a north-east hospital, according to the Press and Journal.