Image copyright Elliot Simpson/Geograph Image caption Bearsden Academy is one of three East Dunbartonshire schools which will be affected

A teachers' union is to take strike action at three schools in East Dunbartonshire next week.

The NASUWT says the strike on Tuesday 27 March is over management practices at East Dunbartonshire Council.

The schools affected are Kirkintilloch High School, Lenzie Academy and Bearsden Academy.

The council said it was taking legal advice and would announce what impact it expects the action to have as soon as possible.

Members of the two larger education unions across Scotland - the EIS and the SSTA - are not involved.

The NASUWT's general secretary Chris Keates said: "Strike action could have been avoided if the council had agreed, for example, to our proposals to make sure the recommendations from the national working group on tackling bureaucracy are being implemented in schools.

"Or to ensure that teachers are not burdened with clerical and administrative tasks which are diverting them from teaching, or to stop the excessive amount of cover teachers are being asked to do.

"Other employers should take note. Teachers' patience and goodwill is exhausted."

'Positive steps'

East Dunbartonshire Council said it had been attempting to deal with the union's concerns.

Jacqui MacDonald, chief education officer at East Dunbartonshire Council said: "East Dunbartonshire Council regrets the decision of the NASUWT to take strike action in three of our secondary schools.

"The council has made positive steps through collegiate working with the teacher trades unions to address issues in relation to workload and tackling bureaucracy.

"We do not accept that we have refused to work with the NASUWT or any teacher trades union to address issues or concerns within our schools.

"The council is seeking legal advice and we will keep parents and carers updated.

"Meanwhile, headteachers are working to assess the impact of the industrial action and will inform parents as soon as that is complete."