Image copyright Other Image caption The Scotland supporters are heard chanting while a piper plays

Scottish Rugby bosses are examining footage of two Scotland fans chanting a sectarian slogan while accompanied by a bagpiper playing "The Sash".

The 45-second clip emerged following the Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland in Rome on Saturday.

BBC Scotland presenter, and ex-Scotland international, John Beattie was alerted to the footage which he described as "embarrassing pathetic idiocy".

Scottish Rugby have now confirmed they are attempting to identify the men.

A statement said they will consider suitable action.