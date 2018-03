The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced a 25-strong shortlist of buildings for its 2018 awards.

The judging panel described the quality of architecture being produced across the country as "hugely impressive". The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Glasgow on 20 June.

The shortlisted contenders are:

Image copyright Andrew Lee Image caption An Crùbh, Isle of Skye (£1.8m) - WT Architecture for Camuscross & Duisdale Initiative

Image copyright Andrew Lee Image caption Barmulloch Residents Centre, Glasgow (£1.5m) - Collective Architecture for Barmulloch Community Development Company

Image copyright John Reiach Image caption Bath Street Collective Custom Build, Edinburgh (£883k) - John Kinsley Architects for Bath Street Collective Custom Build Ltd

Image copyright Allan Murray Architects Image caption Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh (£26.3m) - Allan Murray Architects Ltd for Children & Families Department, City of Edinburgh Council

Image copyright David Barbour Image caption The Black Shed, Isle of Skye (contract value not for publication) - Mary Arnold-Forster Architect for a private client

Image copyright Infinite Image caption Clydebank Leisure Centre, West Dunbartonshire (£21.9m) - Kennedy FitzGerald Architects LLP for West Dunbartonshire Council

Image copyright Ashley Coombes Image caption Clydeside Distillery, Glasgow (£4.27m) - Hypostyle Architects for Morrison Glasgow Distillers Ltd

Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, Dumfries (£212m) - Ryder Architecture for NHS Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright ROB MCDOUGALL Image caption The Engine Shed, Stirling (£5.3m) - HES with Reiach and Hall Architects

Image copyright Catriona Hill Image caption Falls of Shin, Sutherland (£950k) - CH Architecture Ltd for Kyle for Sutherland Development Trust

Image copyright McAteer Photograph Image caption The Garment Factory, Glasgow (contract value not for publication) - Morgan McDonnell Architecture Ltd for Castleforge Partners

Image copyright Nigel Rigden Image caption Guardswell Farm, Perthshire (contract value not for publication) - Ben Scrimgeour Building Workshop for Guardswell Farm

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption The Hawkhead Centre, Paisley (contract value not for publication) - Page\Park Architects for Scottish War Blinded

Image copyright Nigel Rigden Image caption Humpty House, Angus (contract value not for publication) - Ben Scrimgeour Building Workshop for a Private Client

Image copyright Gillian Hayes Image caption Leith Fort, Edinburgh (£11.6m) - Collective Architecture for Port of Leith Housing Association/City of Edinburgh Council

Image copyright Richard Fraser Image caption Lochside House, West Highlands (contract value not for publication) - Haysom Ward Miller Architects for a Private Client

Image copyright LDN Architects Image caption McEwan Hall, Edinburgh (contract value not for publication) - LDN Architects for The University of Edinburgh

Image copyright Andrew Lee Image caption Muirfield (Community Enterprise Centre), Cumbernauld (£6.5m) - Collective Architecture for North Lanarkshire Council

Image copyright Broad Daylight Image caption Nucleus, The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive, Wick (contract value not for publication) - Reiach and Hall Architects for The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Image copyright Reiach and Hall Architects Image caption Oriam – Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre, Edinburgh (£24m) - Reiach and Hall Architects for Oriam – Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre

Image copyright John Maher Image caption Pairc Niseaboist and Talla na Mara, Isle of Harris (combined £2.4m) - Rural Design for West Harris Trust

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Perth Theatre (£11.38m) - Richard Murphy Architects Ltd for Horsecross Arts Ltd

Image copyright Shannon Tofts Image caption Ripple Retreat, Callander (contract value not for publication) - Kettle Collective for Its Good 2 Give

Image copyright Nigel Rigden Image caption Saltcoats Town Hall, North Ayrshire (£3m) - McLean Architects for North Ayrshire Council

Image copyright Jim Stephenson Image caption St Cecilia's Hall Concert Room and Music Museum, Edinburgh (contract value not for publication) - Page\Park Architects for The University of Edinburgh

