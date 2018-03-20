Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Luna Lovegood and Harley Quinn share two of the increasingly popular names of 2017

Luna and Harley have jumped into the top 100 names for girls in Scotland, according to the official statistics.

Along with the names Aurora, Callie and Penelope they showed the biggest jump in their place in the baby name rankings for 2017.

For boys, the Evan, Struan and Jax leapt in to the top 100 while Freddie, Cooper, Blake, Arlo, Hunter and Sonny showed a big increase in popularity

Olivia and Jack remain the most popular baby names in Scotland.

Jack is the top boy's name for the 10th year

The National Records of Scotland announced the top names in December.

It has now released all the names given to babies last year.

For girls, Sienna, Nina and Bella also performed well, with one Scottish child being named Bella Caledonia.

There were 53 girls named Luna taking it into the top 100 for the first time, and 63 named Harley.

Famous Lunas include the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood, played by Evanna Lynch.

The name Harley has been made popular in recent years by Margot Robbie who played Harley Quinn in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. One baby was named Harley-Quinn last year.

While almost 500 babies were each named Jack and Olivia, there are dozens of names given to just one child during the year.

These include a girl called Aberdeen and a boy called Ransom.

Other unique names include Peter-Gabriel, Nimbus, Merlin, Maverick and Einstein for boys.

Rembrandt, Blade, Testimony, Tiger and Tucker were also names given to just one baby boy.

For girls, Arabesque, Minerva and Nettle were among the unique names, as well as Elektra, Envy, Pennylane, Porsche, Sailor, Tuppence and Ultra-Violet.