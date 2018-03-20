The papers: Fishermen's Brexit 'betrayal'

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright I

Image copyright Press and Journal

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Telegraph

Image copyright The Times Scotland

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The Scottish Sun

Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland

Image copyright Scottish Daily Express

Image copyright The Courier

There is one story dominating the front pages on Tuesday and that's the anger over the Brexit transition deal which keeps EU fishing quotas until 2020.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with "Fishermen's Brexit Fury", saying the Tories are hailing their EU transition agreement but that a rift has erupted on what they are calling a "fishing sell-out".

The i says the UK government has been accused of a "massive sellout" of the Scotttish fishing industry after ministers agreed to give the EU the ability to set quotas for two years after Brexit.

The Press and Journal's North East edition shares the anger, claiming the UK government is now facing a furious backlash after the decision to "capitulate" to EU demands that Britain continues to abide by its hated quotas during the two-year transition period.

The Herald claims the 13 Scottish Tory MPs are prepared to collapse Theresa May's Government if she goes back on her "fundamental pledge" to give Britain's fishermen full sovereignty over UK waters from 2021.

The paper claims the MPs feel the issue is "totemic"; that after "years of letting down the fishing industry", they could not be seen to be doing so again.

"Like a pint of cold sick" - that's how one Tory MP described the transition deal - according to The Scotsman.

The paper says the announcement has sparked a furious row between Scottish Tories and Downing Street, with Ruth Davidson warning that her MPs could vote against the final Brexit deal.

The Daily Telegraph agrees that fishermen feel "betrayed" by the post-Brexit deal.

A Channel 4 investigation into data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica - which has been accused of using the data of 50 million Facebook users to influence the 2016 US presidential election - is the front page story in the Times.

The paper highlights allegations against the British firm's chief executive Alexander Nix, who is alleged to have boasted about using "beautiful Ukrainian girls" to entrap the political opponents of clients.

The front page of the Daily Record features the mother of one of the men who died in the Cameron House Hotel fire last year.

In the paper Jane Midgley claims she has been waiting three months to find out why her son Simon, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, could not get out of the building.

Ant McPartlin is on the front page of The Scottish Sun for the second day running.

The television star is back in rehab and off TV for the foreseeable future, according to the paper, which carries an interview with the family involved in his car crash.

The same story is covered on the front of the Daily Star of Scotland.

A "miracle" eye treatment is the headline on the Scottish Daily Express front page. The paper says 600,000 people could benefit from a new treatment for macular degeneration.

And The Courier's Dundee front page carries the story of John Donaghy who was found dead in East Perthshire earlier this month.

The paper claims a post-mortem examination found the father-of-four died from "multiple stab wounds".