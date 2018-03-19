Image copyright The Herald

Fresh from his fourth election win, Vladimir Putin appears on several front pages, including The Herald, which claims the Russian is "stockpiling" nerve agents.

The paper says the president's celebrations were blighted by allegations his regime had stuffed ballot boxes and stockpiled illegal chemical weapons.

The i 's front page reports Mr Putin used a news conference to brand as "nonsense" the UK's belief Moscow was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

The Daily Express says Russian oligarchs are next in Theresa May's firing line in the ongoing tit-for-tat expulsions.

The paper claims Premier League football could be "rocked to its core" if the government cracks down on wealthy Russians in the aftermath of the Salisbury case.

Readers of The Sun have woken up to shock news about television favourite Ant McPartlin. The Saturday Night Takeaway star has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in London.

The paper quotes witnesses as saying the 42-year-old TV presenter looked dazed after hitting two cars in his Mini in south west London. One added: "Ant looked like his world had just ended."

The Daily Record also leads with this story, reporting that the presenter's mother was in the car with him during the crash and that a three-year-old girls was taken to hospital.

The Times reports a call for MPs to be given more powers to investigate technology companies in the aftermath of the Facebook data leak claims. Its lead story says the gambling watchdog is moving away from backing tough curbs on fixed-odds betting terminals.

Ruth Davidson is accused of a "stealth attack on devolution" on the front of Monday's National.

The Scottish Tory leader is under pressure to ditch the "Union" amendment to the EU Continuity Bill, it says.

The Scottish government and Labour have condemned the move which would ensure Holyrood could not pass laws affecting trade post Brexit which are out of step with Westminster's.

The Scottish Daily Mail carries a special investigation into potentially dangerous airborne plastic particles.

The paper said the tiny bits of plastic are in the air we breathe and the food we eat.

The Courier's Fife edition says the town of St Andrews has united to help look for missing student Duncan Sim.

The 19-year-old has not been seen since last Wednesday.

And the Daily Star of Scotland splashes with a story about Royal "fury" at racy scenes in a new drama based on the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.