The investigation into the attempted murder of a Russian former spy and his daughter is still making the front pages on Monday.

The i leads with a new warning issued by the government to up to 500 diners and pub-goers in Salisbury to wash their clothes and possessions as a precaution after the nerve agent poisoning.

The Times Scotland claims Theresa May is preparing to hit back against Russia following the attack.

The broadsheet says the government is preparing sanctions as health experts upgrade warnings over contamination fears.

The Daily Telegraph says some residents are "outraged" by the delay in advice to those who might have been contaminated by the nerve agent.

The paper says locals have questioned why they were not warned sooner, one saying: "Enough of this cloak and dagger stuff, let the public know what's going on."

Former SNP minister Mark McDonald makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail which claims the politician may now face a Holyrood inquiry into his conduct.

It follows newspaper revelations at the weekend from an alleged victim of the MSP who quit the SNP after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Alleged abuse against Celtic player Scott Sinclair makes the front page of The Scottish Sun.

The paper claims the star was "ambushed by boozed-up yobs" in an airport lounge ambush following the Old Firm clash yesterday.

The same story makes the cover of the Daily Star of Scotland which reports on the "airport confrontation with three yobs".

Monday's Herald carries a claim from an international justice expert that Scotland's automatic life terms for murderers are outdated and should be abolished.

Professor Dirk Van Zyl Smit said the country's get-tough penal system is "increasingly out of kilter" with the rest of Europe.

Brexit leads at The National, which says the UK government is to announce Brexit Bill amendments.

The paper believes that despite Tory promises to work "in the best possible way in the interests of all concerned," it will see the Welsh and Scottish Governments overruled.

The story of a "callous landlord" evicting a mother-of-nine by throwing her possessions out of a second-floor flat window is the splash at the Daily Record.

The paper says Donna Newby came home to find she had been evicted and her belongings dumped in a garden.

Labour is "coming for power" at Holyrood - that is the claim on the Scotsman front page which says the party is making a £70m pledge to win power in Scotland.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell made the promise at Scottish Labour's spring conference in Dundee.

And a dramatic rescue features on the Courier's front page.

Emergency workers launched a "major" response this weekend after an elderly man reversed his vehicle off Broughty Ferry Harbour.