The papers: Scottish gran beheaded

A Monifeith woman was stabbed, decapitated and then dismembered by a woman who had broken into her South African home, writes The Courier, as it leads with the case of Sheree Prince, who is due to be sentenced for the brutal killing of 74-year-old Sandra Malcolm.

In other news, The Times reports that Russian state television, "a mouthpiece of the Kremlin", has warned "traitors" not to settle in Britain because of the risk of being killed.

On the same story, The Daily Telegraph says that the heroic police officer left seriously ill after responding to the nerve agent attack on a Russian spy is "anxious and concerned" as his chief constable admitted: "He's not the Nick I know".

The Scottish Daily Express writes that Det Sgt Nick Bailey, who was struck down as he fought to save Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the assassination attempt, should be given a bravery medal.

Political party leaders in Scotland have called for a change at Holyrood that would allow MSPs to be kicked out if they are found guilty of gross misconduct or criminal acts, according to The Scotsman.

One of Scotland's most senior police officers has been reinstated after a four-month suspension his supporters claim was the result of a "witch-hunt" probe, reports The Herald.

The Labour Party is "back" in Scotland and is now on the cusp of winning almost half of the Westminster seats north of the border, says Jeremy Corbyn on the front of the i newspaper.

Every family in Scotland will see their council tax soar next month, with total bills "rocketing" by £225m in just over a year, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The heartbroken family of a murdered Edinburgh woman have made their first public appeal to find her body, writes The Scottish Sun, on the case of bookkeeper Suzanne Pilley, who vanished in 2010.

The Tories have finally admitted that their Brexit Withdrawal Bill is a "power grab", claims The National, as it reports on the contents of a letter sent to cabinet ministers.

The Daily Record leads with the case of a pensioner who is accused of killing his wife and who is fighting a legal battle with her family for the right to bury her.

Comedian Jim Davidson caused members of a TV audience to walk out after he mimicked a West Indian accent, says the Daily Star.

The Press and Journal leads with the news that city council chiefs have begun high-level talks to bail out a collapsed Aberdeen credit union.