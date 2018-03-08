The papers: FM laments 'male dinosaurs'

Image copyright Jo Perry

Speaking to The Herald for International Women's Day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described her regret at emulating "hostile male behaviour" in her early career and has said that it led to her being judged as "adversarial and unsmiling". She also said that she was still subject to "mansplaining", adding that there were "still a lot of dinosaurs out there".

It comes as Mhairi Black - the UK's youngest MP - revealed the abuse she endures on a daily basis, in a powerful speech in the House of Commons, says the Daily Record. The paper writes that the Paisley and Renfrewshire South politician used the speech to warn about the dangers of "normalising misogyny".

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has called on Theresa May to abandon her "Brexit red lines", warning that only a Norway-style deal with the EU can deliver on the prime minister's promise to maintain a close trading relationship, according to The Scotsman.

Staying with Brexit, the Press and Journal claims that the EU is set to "plunder Scottish Waters" after Brussels chiefs cited continued access to UK fishing grounds as a condition of any future trade deal.

The National maintains that Europe has told Theresa May to lower her expectations for a post-Brexit free trade agreement and prepare for "negative economic consequences".

Away from politics, the Daily Star of Scotland claims that the former Rangers chairman, Sir David Murray, is "mulling over" plans to re-invest in the Ibrox side.

The story of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter who were poisoned in Salisbury on Sunday continues to preoccupy many of the front pages. The i newspaper reports how investigations have now revealed that a nerve agent was used in a planned operation to murder the former double agent.

Likewise, The Times leads with the same story and quotes Whitehall sources saying that the revelation that a nerve agent was used increases the likelihood that the incident was a "Kremlin-sponsored assassination attempt".

A security consultant who has worked for the company that compiled the controversial dossier on Donald Trump was close to the Russian double agent poisoned last weekend, according to claims in The Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Mail quotes a military intelligence chief warning that Russia has developed the capacity to "cripple Britain with cyber-attacks".

In other news, the tearful fiancé of Coronation Street star Bill Roache's daughter has spoken of his shock after her sudden death, writes the Scottish Daily Express. Vanya Roache, 50, died after falling ill with a blood disorder and liver failure at her home, says the paper.

The Courier reports that NHS Tayside's beleaguered finance director has stepped down after a damning report found a further deterioration in the health board's funds.