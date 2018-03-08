First minister backs mentor scheme

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ms Sturgeon announced her plans at a community enterprise in Portobello

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has marked International Women's Day by launching a search for a young woman to mentor.

It will be the second time Ms Sturgeon has acted as a mentor for the First Mentor initiative.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 23 will be chosen through the Young Scot organisation.

The first minister said the scheme allows women in leadership roles to help others reach their full potential.

Ms Sturgeon announced her continuing involvement with the mentoring initiative at social enterprise Tribe Porty in Portobello, Edinburgh.

'Enriching experience'

She said: "Through the First Mentor initiative I have the pleasure of mentoring Charlotte Liddell, a young mum of two from Fife.

"Seeing her grow in confidence and discover her potential in the past few months has been a truly enriching experience, and she has also taught me a lot by giving me a new perspective on the many issues affecting young people today."

She added: "I am also calling on other women in leadership roles to join me.

"Not just chief executives or chairs of big organisations, but any woman who feels that she has something to offer."

Ms Liddell said she had been inspired by the support she has been given.

"Through this mentorship programme, I've been given opportunities that I had only ever dreamt of," she said.

"Too often, young people are told they will never amount to anything - especially young parents.

"This mentorship has inspired me to help other young people to believe in themselves - especially those whose voices are not heard."

Challenges and barriers

Some of those shortlisted for the First Mentor scheme will be matched with mentors from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network.

The first minister said International Women's Day was a time to reflect on what had been achieved, as well as what has still to be done.

She said: "Earlier this year we celebrated the centenary of the first women achieving the vote, I am the first woman first minister, we've got a woman prime minister whose politics I disagree with, nevertheless that shows what's possible, but it's also an opportunity to recognise how much further we have to go.

"We've been reminded, I think all too strongly in recent times, of some of the challenges and barriers that women still face.

"We've got a gender pay gap, women often still face unacceptable behaviour in workplaces and elsewhere, and we still don't have gender balance on many boards and organisations across the country."