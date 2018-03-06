Firearms licensing has become more consistent since the introduction of Scotland's single police service, according to the force's watchdog.

It follows the setting up of a single IT system for licensing, national training and new processes to assess the suitability of all applicants.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland said there was a renewed focus on providing a better service.

But it said how licensing was resourced did not suit all local divisions.

HMICS chief inspector Derek Penman said: "The primary purpose of firearms licensing is to protect and promote public safety.

"Whilst the vast majority of firearm certificate holders use their firearms responsibly and safely, tragic incidents in the past have shown the need for effective licensing and processes, which assess the suitability of individuals to possess and use firearms.

"Significant progress has been made since the establishment of Police Scotland to develop a national firearms licensing service and to deliver a new system of air weapon licensing."

'Out of date'

HMICS produced the report after speaking to 1,000 members of the public who had experience of Police Scotland's firearms licensing service.

It has made a series of recommendations, including better staff training and a call for the publications of more detail on how effective the service is.

Mr Penman said: "Firearms licensing law, policy and procedures are complex and need to be supported by effective guidance for police officers and staff.

"Police Scotland's standard operating procedure is out of date and does not reflect current practice and should be updated as soon as possible."

HMICS welcomed the "increased focus" on gathering information about an applicant's medical history and their suitability to possess a firearm.

It highlighted "the need for Police Scotland to agree a protocol with GPs on what steps should be taken when ill health or unsuitability is identified".

'Proper checks'

Police Scotland welcomed the report which it said praised "the significant progress made in the delivery of a consistent and effective firearms licensing service".

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: "Our service is designed to protect and promote public safety and evidence suggests the national firearms licensing service is improving and operating efficiently.

"Every firearms certificate granted is done so only after full and proper checks have been carried out. Applicants also have to demonstrate that they use their firearms on a regular, legitimate basis for work, sport or leisure.

"Work has already begun to improve our training and operating model and the recommendations made will be acted upon."

He added: "We are particularly pleased that HMICS commented positively on the work that has been carried out to ensure that GPs in Scotland are fully engaged in assisting us to make more informed decisions on the medical suitability of applicants for firearms and shotgun certificates.

"We view this as a significant contribution towards ensuring public safety."