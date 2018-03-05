The papers: Whiteout pay docking row

Image copyright The Scotsman

The weather is still making the front pages on Monday morning.

The Scotsman has picked up on Transport Minister Humza Yousaf's anger at firms who plan to dock the pay of workers who could not get to work in last week's extreme weather.

He says it is unacceptable for employers to try and take money from staff who could not travel during the red weather warning.

The Courier's Fife edition leads with parents' frustrations as Fife Council decides to keep schools closed despite "incredible efforts" from volunteers to clear the snow from school grounds.

Secondary, primary, nursery and special schools remain closed for another day for safety reasons.

"Give parents the right to adopt adults" says the Herald which examines a campaign to allow over-18s the chance to be legally adopted.

Bradley Wiggins is pictured on the front of The Scottish Sun beside the headline "Wiggo doping shock".

The paper says a Commons report claims Team Sky used Sir Bradley's asthma as a "cover" and that riders were given a substance that helped them to lose weight and maintain power.

The Scottish Daily Mail's top story claims children as young as 12 are being given the morning-after pill. It also says girls as young as 10 are being supplied with birth control.

EU nationals will not be allowed to vote in a second independence referendum is the claim on the front page of The National.

The paper says they will lose their right to vote if a second vote takes place after Brexit.

The Times Scotland leads with Theresa May "protesting to President Trump over his plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium imports".

The paper says it comes amid warnings about the prospects of a UK-US trade deal.

Sticking with Brexit, the i's top story raises the prospect that "Cornish pasties" made in the US could soon be sold in the UK.

It says lobbyists have called for geographical name protections on products such as Scotch whisky, Cornish pasties and the Cumberland sausage to be dropped to allow US firms to sell their versions in the UK after Brexit.

The Daily Telegraph leads with claims senior police repeatedly warned bosses of the risk of false abuse claims made against Iraq war veterans, but were ignored for years.

A tout who "used the names of his football heroes to buy up tickets to fleece music fans" is on the front of the Daily Record.

The paper says Malcolm Howes has angered the family of an ex-­Scotland manager by using his name to purchase concert tickets.

The Scottish Daily Express warns of a "shock tax raid on pensions", claiming that millions of people face poverty in retirement after failing to get tax advice on drawing down pension cash.

And the Daily Star of Scotland breaks the news that Coronation Street are to "uturn Fiz and Tyrone into a modern Jack and Vera".