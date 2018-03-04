The papers: Cost of the big freeze

Image copyright Scotland on Sunday

Several Sunday papers lead on the estimated cost of the "Beast from the East" for Scotland's economy.

Scotland on Sunday says experts think the bill could be as high as £0.5bn, describing the cost as an economic "body blow".

The same estimate is given by the Sunday Times Scotland, which reports that productivity plunged as thousands of workers stayed home following Met Office warnings that venturing outside could be fatal.

The Sunday Mail leads with the headline "Cold War", writing that panic buying in the wake of the big freeze left shops empty for a third day.

The Sunday Herald reports on calls for a social work professor to quit for allegedly defending convicted child abusers.

Judy Murray has called for a "radical" change in the country's approach to physical education, warning that Scotland's schoolchildren are facing an "obesity timebomb", according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

A family has spoken of their ordeal after a stalker used a drone to spy on them, according to the Sunday Post.

The Sunday Mirror says convicted rapist John Worboys will get 24-hour protection costing £300,000 a year if he is freed.

And the Sunday Telegraph writes that the BBC is facing a revolt by presenters being pursued by HMRC over what the stars allege was the corporation's "industrial-level tax avoidance".