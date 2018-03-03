The papers: Scotland set for 'slow thaw'

The disruption caused by heavy snowfall across Scotland continues to dominate the front pages.

The Scotsman says Scotland is set for a "slow thaw" as problems on the roads and with flights and rail services go on.

"Sleigh yes to the dress" is the headline in the Daily Record. The paper has story about efforts to get a bride's wedding dress through snow-bound routes in time for the big day.

The Herald has a front page picture of people pushing a car out of snow drifts with the headline "Heave-ho in the snow."

Empty shelves in shops and supermarkets and fears over panic buying feature on a few of the front pages, including the Press and Journal.

The headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail is "Don't panic".

The Scottish Daily Express has a picture of empty supermarket shelves.

The Times in Scotland has an impressive picture of a little girl looking out of an icicle covered window.

"On the road to nowhere is the headline on the front page of The National. The paper says Theresa May has admitted that Brexit might not be the success she's previously claimed it would be.

The Daily Telegraph also leads with the prime minister's Brexit speech. It says Mrs May urged the EU to meet the UK "halfway" in negotiations.

The Daily Star has a story about a cannabis factory.