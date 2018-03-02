Scotland

Do you want to build a snowman?

  • 2 March 2018

BBC Scotland news website readers know what to do when the white stuff falls, build a snowman, or horse or dog. Here are just a few:

"The weather might be awful but at least you get to have fun in the snow," says Edie Cook and Jac Hope in Musselburgh, East Lothian.
What is this snowman doing? "Just chillin'," say Esme and Ava McComb in Edinburgh Image copyright Esme and Ava McComb
Only a vet would build a snow horse. Dr Toby Trimble built this outside the Equine hospital at Glasgow Vet School Image copyright Dr Toby Trimble
Snowman by the sea at Wemyss Bay with Bute in the background. Taken by Steve Williams Image copyright Stephen Williams
Sarah-Jane Selwood Image copyright Sarah-Jane Selwood
Jennifer Armitage says they are calling this Princess Ivy. It was built by the Armitage/Walkers Image copyright Jennifer Armitage
"The queue for the Fringe is starting early," says Claire Mitchell in Edinburgh Image copyright Claire Mitchell
Snow Snoopy having a lie down in Glasgow. Taken by Gemma Cummins Image copyright Gemma Cummins
Jake Ennals from Huntly says Pc Freeze is keeping an eye out. Image copyright Jake Ennals
Limbo snowman. Suse and Mike said: "Relentless easterly 'Beast from the East' wind overnight has turned our snowman into a limbo dancer! That it hasn't fallen is obviously testament to our building skills!" Image copyright Suse and Mike
Scott Lorraine from Glasgow sent in this basketball-playing ice sculpture Image copyright Scott Lorraine
Ian Johnson in Glasgow said the beer garden was surprisingly busy
