Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 23 February to 2 March

  • 2 March 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 February and 2 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Walter Baxter saw this pheasant in his back garden in Galashiels this week when the snow from the east arrived Image copyright Walter Baxter
Brrrrrrr! Photo taken by Calum Maclean of Karen Hodgson and Alice Goodridge ice swimming in Loch Morlich. Calum is said to have later joined in. Image copyright Karen Hodgson
Ian Clydesdale took this picture of Paisley Abbey in a blizzard on Thursday Image copyright Ian Clydesdale
Mark Handford sent in this picture from Rothes in Speyside Image copyright Mark Handford
A Highland cow near Swanston in the Pentland hills to the South of Edinburgh. Liam Bradby said it was taken on his run through often knee and waist-deep snow Image copyright Liam Braby
Marie Barbour took this at the Viewpoint in Glasgow's Queen's Park Image copyright Marie Barbour
The Grand Fountain in Paisley was not flowing too well. Taken by Stuart MacRae. Image copyright Stuart MacRae
Victoria MacLean Image copyright Victoria MacLean
"On the north face of Ben Nevis, we found some frozen waterfalls to climb," says Helen Cassidy, who took this photo of Clive in action. Image copyright Helen Cassidy
Scott Mungin sent in this picture of a frozen Water of Leith at The Shore Image copyright Scott Mungin
Andrew Campbell took this at Glasgow Airport on Thursday morning Image copyright Andrew campbell
A view of Loch Skeen and Hanging Valley from the hill behind called Lochcraig Head at its highest point. Taken by Douglas Lindsay Image copyright Douglas Lindsay
David Blue sent in this photo of icicles over the River Calder, East Kilbride Image copyright David Blue
Wullie dare throw it? Ian G Black says Oor Wullie is always up for fun and pranks Image copyright Ian G Black
Tom McPherson says this wintry view of Duffus Castle was captured during a brief respite from a blizzard. Image copyright Tom McPherson
A snowy Quarrier's Village in Inverclyde taken by drone by Stephen Ross Image copyright Stephen Ross
An early-morning walker struggles against the elements in Springburn Park, Glasgow. The Winter Gardens Trust has ambitious plans to save and repurpose the iconic A-listed building says Mark Barbieri Image copyright Mark Barbieri
Snow in the Seatown, Cullen Image copyright Roger Penny
