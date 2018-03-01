Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Specialist Army vehicles have been called in

Military 4x4 vehicles have been drafted in to help essential staff reach Edinburgh hospitals.

Soldiers will be running the transport service for the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Western General hospitals.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have also supplied vehicles for the operation.

Scotland is facing its third day of severe weather, with an amber warning of snow in place until 10:00 on Friday.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said the Edinburgh transport operation followed a request from NHS Lothian.

"My priority is the safety of staff and patients and the measures we have put in place will ensure these are protected during challenging circumstances," she said.

She said many areas would see "very difficult and dangerous" conditions while the amber warning remained in force.

"I urge people to heed the advice and avoid travel if at all possible as the weather is still potentially life-threatening," she added.

"We can also expect continued significant disruption on the transport networks in the coming days."

Emergency crews battled throughout Thursday to clear the M80 outside Glasgow, a job made more difficult by the number of abandoned vehicles.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted that all but 10 cars had been removed from the road by about 15:00, and it reopened fully after 17:00.

Traffic Scotland said "numerous routes" across the country were "experiencing snow blowing off the fields reducing visibility and leaving drifts".

No ScotRail services will run in the worst-hit areas on Friday morning while lines are tested.

Most buses in the central belt ended early on Thursday, although Edinburgh trams were running.

Glasgow Airport has said it hopes to reopen on Friday morning - weather permitting.

But it said there would be continued disruption and urged passengers to only travel after checking on the status of their flight.

Some flights went ahead at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday, with more expected to resume in the course of Friday

More than 1,600 schools across the country were closed on Thursday - with the vast majority expected to also be shut on Friday. Parents should check their local council websites for details.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Conservatives have cancelled their conference, which had been due to open in Aberdeen on Friday.

Stein Connolly at the Transport Scotland control room warned problems could persist into the weekend.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive programme that he had "never been as close to the Met Office in my life", saying that "I don't think it is going to end, not right away".

Mr Connelly added: "We have got the amber warning until tomorrow but there is still yellow warnings right into the weekend.

"So we are still going to have some challenges, some cold temperatures and some snow, but if we can maintain the roads the way they are now, hopefully going into a yellow we will be in a better place and we will be able to maintain that."

Police Scotland told motorists to avoid the worst-hit areas, and to stay in their vehicles if they do become stuck.

Supt Helen Harrison said: "We do not want anyone to put themselves or others at risk in these conditions.

"If you can postpone your journey in affected areas until after the amber warning ceases, I would urge you to do so."

