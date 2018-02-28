Image caption Some travellers were trapped for eight hours or more on the M80 north of Glasgow

A red alert for snow is in force for many of Scotland's most highly-populated areas for Thursday's morning rush hour.

Blizzard conditions have left motorists stranded for hours, with serious problems on the M80 north of Glasgow.

About 200 people have been stuck at Glasgow Airport with the Red Cross offering them emergency supplies.

The red warning of major disruption and potential risk to life will be in place until 10:00.

It covers parts of Strathclyde, Lothian, Tayside, Fife and Central, south east Scotland and the Borders.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf told BBC Scotland that the country was experiencing "unprecedented weather" with many people saying it was the worst snow they had ever seen.

Glasgow Airport will be closed to all flights until 11:00 at the earliest.

Image copyright Iain MacDonald Image caption Many travellers found themselves trapped at Glasgow Airport

This was the first time a red alert for snow has ever been issued in Scotland, and only the second time anywhere in the UK.

A red warning means extreme weather is expected, with people urged to take immediate action to keep themselves and others safe from the impact of the weather.

Widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life is likely, and people must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

No trains will run on the West Coast Main Line between Scotland and England until at least lunchtime on Thursday, and the Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all traffic, with vehicles being diverted to the Queensferry Crossing.

Edinburgh Trams operator has offered free travel on an overnight service to allow passengers to move across the city.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Met Office said: "Roads will become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel are expected."

It also said some rural communities could become cut off for several day, and warned of the potential for long interruptions to power supplies and other services.

Mr Yousaf said the authorities were doing their best to get gritters to the worst affected areas, with emergency services ensuring that people stuck on roads such as the M80 had enough provisions.

Speaking to the Reporting Scotland programme, he said people had heeded warnings not to travel "to an extent", with traffic much lighter than would normally be the case and many employers being "extremely flexible" in allowing staff to go home early or work from home.

Several universities have been closed, including Glasgow, Strathclyde and Stirling.

What other red warnings have there been?

Image copyright PA

The current Met Office warning system came into force in 2011, after heavy snow in December of the previous year left motorists stranded overnight on the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

This is the ninth red weather warning of any type for anywhere in the UK since then, and only the second ever red snow warning in the UK - and the first issued for snow in Scotland.

The last red warning was on 29 January 2016 for storm force winds across Orkney and Shetland

On 26 December 2015 a red alert for heavy rain was issued across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

5 December 2015 for heavy rain across parts of Cumbria and the Scottish Borders (Storm Desmond)

12 February 2014 for severe gales across Wales and northern England

18 January 2013 for snow in south Wales

7 July 2012 for rain in south west Devon and east Cornwall

3 January 2012 for storm force winds in the Central Belt of Scotland

8 December 2011 for severe gales in central and southern Scotland

Police have asked for anyone who does become stuck in a vehicle on a major road to stay where they are.

Supt Phil Davison said: "We recognise that many people are sitting in their vehicles on the motorway and officers and supporting agencies will be making their way along to speak to drivers and their passengers so they can ensure their welfare and that they have sufficient fuel.

"If you are stuck, please do not abandon your vehicle, this will only make it more difficult to move the gritters through when vehicles are left with no driver and there will be concerns for the welfare of the occupants if unaccounted for.

"Supplies of water and fuel will be provided where there is an urgent need and we will remain at the scene to provide assistance and reassurance for as long as is needed."

The vast majority of schools are expected to remain closed on Thursday. Parents should check their local council's website and social media pages for updates.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has said it is cancelling all routine elective procedures and outpatient appointments because of the weather conditions, although emergency and essential elective procedures will still go ahead.

Where to find the latest weather and travel information

Image copyright PA

For the latest on the roads visit listen live to BBC Radio Scotland . On Twitter follow @BBCTravelScot and @trafficscotland

Up to date forecasts can be found on the BBC Weather website

In times of severe disruption you can also follow the BBC Scotland severe weather Twitter list of key sources.

We have compiled a list of where you can find information on school closures.

Below are a number of other traffic information sources.

Other links

What the weather warning colours mean

Image copyright Bear NE Trunk Roads