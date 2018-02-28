Image copyright Red Cross Image caption The Red Cross delivered temporary bedding to Glasgow Airport earlier on Wednesday

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Glasgow Airport overnight will be given Red Cross beds and bedding.

A spokesman for the airport said staff were doing all they could to help passengers - unable to fly on Wednesday - return home.

However, he added that some people would have to stay in the terminal.

Air, rail and road travel is being disrupted amid a red weather alert which was put in place on Wednesday and is in force until 10:00 on Thursday.

There were no flights in or out of Glasgow Airport and it is unclear when they will resume.

The British Red Cross said its emergency volunteers delivered bedding to the airport for up to 100 people.

However, the airport's operations manager, Mark Johnston, said the airport would need to take care of about 600 people overnight.

He added that as well as working with the Red Cross, staff were hoping to book conference rooms on the ground floor of the nearby Holiday Inn.

In Northern Scotland, power companies put the Red Cross on standby to carry out checks on vulnerable customers in the event of power cuts.

Nick Mort of the Red Cross said: "This is the first time Scotland has had a red warning for snow so we've geared up to meet whatever challenges arise.

"The Red Cross has vast experience of responding to all sorts of emergencies and our highly trained volunteers staff and shave the skills to help people who need it.

"At the moment our teams throughout Scotland are on standby but their equipment and vehicles have all been prepared, ready to go wherever they are needed."