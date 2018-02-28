Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The Scottish Sun

Image copyright Daily Star

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright Daily Record

Image copyright The National

Image copyright Daily Express

Image copyright The i

Image copyright Daily Mail

Image copyright The Times

Image copyright The Courier

The potential of a red weather warning as snow sweeps across Scotland dominates many of Wednesday's front pages.

The Scotsman says people have been urged to avoid travel as forecasters predict "some of the worst snowfall for years threatens half of Scotland".

The Scottish Sun says the country is on red alert for a "killer storm" as the so-called Beast from the East hits Scotland.

The Daily Star leads with travel warnings and schools closures, under the headline Snowmageddon.

The extreme weather warning also features on the front page of The Herald, but its main story is Theresa May being set for "showdown talks" with Nicola Sturgeon after the Scottish and Welsh governments produced their own Brexit bills.

The same story features on the front page of The National, which says the Scottish Brexit bill sparked a clash involving the presiding officer at Holyrood.

The Daily Express accuses the SNP of launching an "unwelcome and unwanted" bid to ensure that EU laws will still apply in Scotland after Brexit.

The Daily Record says politicians and legal chiefs have taken a "major step" towards a new law inspired by former junior footballer Shaun Woodburn who died after being attacked in an Edinburgh street.

The i newspaper says the Scottish and Welsh Brexit bills could force the UK closer to a constitutional crisis.

The Daily Mail questions whether former Formula One boss Max Moseley may have given false evidence during a High Court privacy trial.

The Times says Theresa May will warn the EU not to use Brexit to break up the UK in a "robust fightback" against the idea that Northern Ireland must remain in a customs union.

The Courier's Fife edition says a homeless man has escaped the worst of this week's weather thanks to the generosity of his local community.