Image caption Motorway traffic coming into Glasgow was slow but steady on Wednesday morning

More than 400 schools across Scotland have been forced to close as the country has been swept by snow.

Glasgow Airport flights are affected, so too are Scotland's bus and rail networks.

Forecasters are predicting the highest level of weather warning as the extreme conditions get worse later in the week.

The current warning covers Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.

The council areas which have closed all schools include;

Scottish Borders, East Lothian, Fife, Clackmannanshire, Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Lothian, Falkirk, Stirling, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

A number of other councils including East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Moray, Perth and Kinross, Highland and Dumfries and Galloway have some closures.

All Dundee and South Ayrshire schools will be open as normal on Wednesday.

Glasgow University said its campus would be closed adding that staff and students should not attempt to travel in.

There have been reports of up to 20,000 homes suffering power cuts in the Aberdeen area.

Forecasters said high ground could see up to 40cm (16in) of snow.

Police Scotland repeated its advice for people not to travel.

Superintendent Helen Harrison said: "The forecast remains for frequent and heavy snow showers in the amber warning area and already, since midnight, we have seen various minor collisions and other incidents that we have responded to with emergency services colleagues.

"This reflects the worsening driving conditions and hazardous road surfaces and people must consider if their journey is absolutely necessary. We are experiencing high levels of disruption on the roads and I would appeal to people not to put themselves and others at risk by travelling on the roads today."

Ahead of the snow, Transport minister Humza Yousaf also advised anyone in parts of Scotland covered by the amber alert to avoid travel on Wednesday.

He said: "There is a possibility that the amber warning could be in some areas upgraded to a red.

"That is a warning for snow that we have never seen since the modern system has come into place in Scotland.

"We are right on the cusp, the strongest possible amber warning - and right on the cusp of potentially becoming a red. That means a high likelihood of a high impact so that could be not just treacherous but frankly dangerous if you travel."

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office amber warning has been issued from 06:00 on Wednesday

The Met Office said that by Thursday morning a series of snow showers would see 5-10cm (2-4in) fall widely in eastern and central Scotland and the north east of England.

Skip Twitter post by @GLA_Airport Due to heavy snowfall we’ve had to temporarily suspend operations while our teams clear the runway and taxiways to make them safe. Please check with your airline for specific flight info or register for live flight info at https://t.co/nhnsfPyFZj — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) February 28, 2018 Report

The chief forecaster's assessment added: "Where showers become organised though, most likely across Scotland, areas of 15-25cm are likely, locally as much as 40cm.

"Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts."

Image copyright Braemar Community Image caption The snow gates at Braemar remained open on Tuesday morning........

Image copyright Braemar Community Image caption .... by Wednesday morning they had been closed

The amber warning has been extended until 18:00 on Thursday, with the snow expecting to extend further westwards than initially thought. It now covers parts parts of Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Renfrewshire, North Ayrshire and Dunbartonshire.

Trains, planes and ferries are also likely to be affected, with a wind chill that could see parts of the UK feeling as cold as minus 15C (5F).

Image caption One woman decided keeping in the middle of the road in Glasgow was the safest way to get from A to B on Wednesday morning

Image caption Train travel was disrupted in and around Glasgow

Deputy first minister John Swinney has chaired a meeting of the Scottish government's Resilience Team to ensure preparations are in place to deal with the potential impact of the weather.

Police Scotland urged drivers to be vigilant and keep updated on the latest forecasts.

Ch Supt Stewart Carle, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: "With the wintry weather on its way, I would urge drivers across Scotland to start to take extra care on the roads for their journeys.

"Snow is already falling in some areas, and drivers should make sure they are prepared for their journey with warm clothing, food and drink, sufficient fuel and a charged mobile phone.

"There could be significant traffic delays so please start to plan your journey now and consider if you really need to travel when conditions are poor."

