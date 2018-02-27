Image copyright EmmaEarth/ BBC Weather Watcher Image caption The wintry blast arrived in the south of the UK on Monday morning and is to work its way north

Police have warned of a high risk of travel disruption as heavy snow sweeps across Scotland later this week.

A yellow warning for snow is in place for most of mainland Scotland from early Tuesday until Wednesday night.

There is also an amber warning for Wednesday covering Lothian and Borders, Forth Valley, Fife, Tayside, Grampian and the eastern Highlands.

The wintry blast arrived in the south of the UK on Monday morning and is to work its way north.

Police Scotland are warning of potential disruption to trunk roads and urging people to only travel if necessary.

Trains, planes and ferries are also likely to be affected by the weather, with a wind chill that could see parts of the UK feeling as cold as minus 15C (5F).

The Met Office said that by the end of Wednesday more than 20cm (8in) of snow may have accumulated in some parts of eastern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

'Acute challenge'

Deputy first minister John Swinney has chaired a meeting of the Scottish government's Resilience Team to ensure preparations are in place to deal with the potential impact of the weather.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "The weather warnings from the Met Office mean that we're facing an acute weather challenge over the coming days.

"We're likely to see significant disruption to the transport network, particularly in the areas affected by the amber warning.

"Whilst the worst of the weather is predicted to impact the east of Scotland, the rest of the country is also likely to face wintry conditions, so I'd ask travellers to consider if they need to make their journeys during the amber warning periods.

"If you do choose to travel during those times, you are very likely to face delays and disruption."

Ch Supt Stewart Carle, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: "With the wintery weather on its way, I would urge drivers across Scotland to start to take extra care on the roads for their journeys.

"Snow is already falling in some areas, and drivers should make sure they are prepared for their journey with warm clothing, food and drink, sufficient fuel and a charged mobile phone.

"There could be significant traffic delays so please start to plan your journey now and consider if you really need to travel when conditions are poor."