One thing ties every front page together this Sunday and that is Scotland's victory over England in yesterday's Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

Scotland on Sunday devotes its front page to the occasion, celebrating the Scots beating England to take the Calcutta Cup for the first time in a decade.

A Sunday Mail investigation claims to have found that customer numbers at closure-threatened RBS branches are higher than official bank figures.

The paper says customer numbers "are up to 20 times higher" than those suggested by official bank figures.

Brexit is what The Sunday Telegraph leads on, saying the SNP risks "splitting the UK's economy and causing serious damage to the country's ability to strike trade deals" by demanding a series of powers currently held by Brussels.

The claims are made by Theresa May's aide David Lidington, the Minister for the Cabinet Office.

The Sunday Post returns to the charity scandal, claiming the Scottish government has told aid charities to "sort it out or else".

The paper says Ministers will withdraw funding if charities cannot get safeguarding right.

The Catholic church's opposition to the proposed ban on smacking has been "savaged by children's rights campaigners", according to the The Sunday Herald.

The paper claims the church thinks plans to outlaw the physical punishment of children would "criminalise parents".

The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads on its campaign for a 24/7 helpline for British troops. It says Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will launch the phone number from midday on Sunday.

The business affairs of Topshop owner Sir Philip Green make the front page of the The Sunday Times Scotland.

The paper reports it has seen an email, which describes plans to find new owners for the fashion store and other businesses.

And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with the story of an Edinburgh dad behind bars in Thailand after trying to rescue his "kidnapped" son.