Image copyright Inpho

Image copyright The Herald

Image copyright The Scotsman

Image copyright The National

Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail

Image copyright The Scottish Sun

Image copyright The Daily Record

Image copyright The Times Scotland

Image copyright The Telegraph

Image copyright The Courier

Image copyright Scottish Daily Express

Image copyright Press and Journal

Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland

The I front page claims whole cities and towns could become out-of-bounds for some criminals in Scotland under new laws which will allow police to monitor offenders with GPS tracking technology for the first time.

Offenders would be tracked 24 hours a day in real time through sophisticated electronic ankle tags under legislation set to be placed before MSPs at the Scottish Parliament.

The Herald reports that more than £26m was paid out in overtime to nurses and midwives last year.

The paper claims figures released to the Scottish Conservatives show health boards spent an extra £500,000 a week to keep wards properly staffed.

The Scotsman claims the Royal Bank of Scotland is set to "slip back into the red" in 2018.

The paper says the bank is preparing for renewed losses due to an impending settlement with the US Department of Justice, despite posting a profit yesterday.

Brexit is on the agenda at The National as it claims Nicola Sturgeon is furious Scotland was not represented at Thursday's Chequers "war cabinet".

Scottish Secretary David Mundell was absent from the eight hours of discussions on Thursday.

There is bad news for Scottish drivers, according to the The Scottish Daily Mail. Its front page claims Scotland suffers most from a "postcode lottery" in fuel prices with motorists some areas paying £17 more than their neighbours to fill up a tank.

The Scottish Sun, like many other papers, covers the news that actor Stephen Fry has had surgery for prostate cancer.

Their story says the star's illness was discovered while he went to get a flu jab.

"Winning the lottery ruined my life" is the claim on the front page of the Daily Record.

Daniel Millar told the paper he spent his £80,000 winnings in the space of two months, unaware the DWP stopped his benefits as a result of his windfall.

The Times Scotland reveals the name of a Russian oligarch and former friend of President Putin, who had been granted anonymity in a divorce case on grounds his wealth and status made him at risk of "kidnap or attack".

This has now been waived after a legal action brought by the Times.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and allegations about his relationship with a Czech agent feature in the Daily Telegraph.

The paper reports ex-MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove saying Mr Corbyn has "questions to answer" and should have "taken care to avoid" the man. The Labour described media reports about the agent as "ridiculous smears".

The Courier is warning about further cuts to the NHS budget in Tayside. It claims £44.5m of cuts must be made to break even in 2018/19.

Weather makes front page of the Scottish Daily Express, which tells us "a Siberian cold snap will bring four inches of snow".

The Press and Journal leads with the story of an elderly man collapsing near a GP surgery.

The paper claims helpers who dashed into the surgery to ask for help were told a doctor could not come and they should dial 999 instead.

And The Daily Star of Scotland has a story about TV stars And and Dec being "involved in a monster truck crash" while rehearsing for their show Saturday Night Takeaway. The pair were unhurt.