Image caption Surveyors remove a sample of the cladding from one of the Glasgow Harbour properties

Residents of a private apartment complex could face a bill of up to £10m to remove Grenfell-style cladding from their building.

More than 300 properties at Glasgow Harbour are covered with the Aluminium Composite Material (ACM).

It is the same cladding which caused an inferno at the London tower block in June last year and claimed 71 lives.

A survey is currently under way to establish the cost of removing and replacing the cladding.

The scale of the problem at Glasgow Harbour has been revealed by the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme.

Image caption The block at Castlebank Drive is affected by the cladding

Last week, it was announced that the bill for replacing cladding panels on two new Glasgow hospitals - the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children - would be £6m.

It is thought the work at Glasgow Harbour could cost as much as £10m, the equivalent of £30,000 per property.

The flats, just west of the Riverside Transport Museum, are mostly privately-owned.

Their property factor has told residents tests confirmed that the aluminium panels fitted to the outside of the building have no flame retardant properties.

Fire wardens have been brought in to patrol the corridors and a special fire alarm system has been installed.

Any fire alarm means the building must be completely evacuated, something which happens several times a month.

Image caption Paul Kirkland says he is shocked to be landed with the bill for the cladding

Castlebank Drive resident Paul Kirkland said: "Initially I was pretty angry that such a situation could have occurred in the first place.

"Then as we were told what the cost might be and that we would have to foot it, I was absolutely furious.

"Now I am absolutely dismayed that the thing has gone on this long and we are on the hook for it."

Image caption The Glasgow Harbour development was built by Taylor Woodrow Construction about 12 years ago

The Glasgow Harbour project was originally put up by Taylor Woodrow Construction under a design and build contract.

Taylor Wimpey, as the company is now known, did not want to take part in an interview but they did issue a statement.

It said: "We recognise that the situation at Glasgow Harbour is a cause for concern for both owners and residents.

"While we do not have any ownership or legal interest in the development, we are committed to working with all the parties involved in finding a solution."

Image caption The cladding on the buildings is not flame retardant

Along with Glasgow City Council, Taylor Wimpey is helping fund a six-week survey which is currently under way to establish how much it will cost to remove and replace the aluminium composite material or ACM.

The council is satisfied that the fire wardens and extra fire alarm system mean Glasgow Harbour is safe to live in.

The factors, Hacking and Paterson, did not want to take part in an interview or issue a statement but a company spokesman said they were trying to guide 341 individual owners through a very delicate situation.

He said the situation involved many people's homes which were often their principal asset and they did not want to prejudice the situation.