The conduct of Royal Bank of Scotland following the financial crisis preoccupies many of the front pages. The Daily Record writes that "ruthless RBS chased profits from debt-ridden small businesses they were meant to save" as it focuses on the release of a "damning report" into the bank's practices.

The Herald says that the reputation of RBS "plunged to a new low" after an investigation found staff at the lender mimicked a foreign national, threatened business owners with receivership, and urged colleagues to state claims from a retail customer that had gone into administration.

The Times also carries the RBS story on its front page, but leads with claims that the charity sector has been pushed deeper into trouble after new allegations about staff at Oxfam and Save the Children.

The former chief executive of Save the Children resigned after he admitted making "unsuitable and thoughtless" comments to three young female members of staff, is how the Daily Telegraph covers the story.

Meanwhile, Oxfam has been hit by a further 26 allegations of misconduct involving its staff since the scandal broke two weeks ago about aid workers who sexually exploited victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, according to the i newspaper.

One in four Scots does not trust charities or believe they act in the public interest, according to research published before the Oxfam scandal, says The Scotsman.

In other news, The Scottish Sun plays the role of moral defender by proclaiming that the latest advert for Irn Bru is in poor taste as it says "shocked" viewers have lodged nine complaints with watchdogs over AG Barr's "Don't be a can't, be a can" campaign.

Three Scottish Tory MPs have "snubbed" Ruth Davidson and joined with the extreme Brexiteers of Jacob Rees-Mogg's "shadowy" European Research Group to call for the hardest of Brexits, claims The National.

SNP ministers have consigned more than one million hard working Scots to paying the highest taxes in the UK, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Press and Journal writes that council tax bills across Aberdeen will go up by 3% this year in an attempt by the "cash-strapped" authority to raise £3m.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that controversial plans to merge British Transport Police with the national force has been delayed indefinitely amid safety fears.

The Daily Star devotes its front page to the revelation from Cheryl Tweedy that her "perfect marriage" would not be to partner Liam Payne.