Image caption Firefighters have been offered more pay for taking on more responsibilities

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has passed a vote of no confidence in senior managers at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The union said it was concerned about the availability of fire appliances and the dependence on overtime to maintain staffing levels.

The FBU Scottish Regional Committee move singled out fire chief Alasdair Hay and his senior leadership team.

The SFRS has yet to comment on the vote of no confidence.

The FBU claimed the SFRS had yet to address issues related to the integration of of Scotland's regional fire services.

They were merged into the national service in 2013.

Pay offer

Last month, it emerged that Scotland's firefighters were being offered a pay rise of up to 20% if they agreed to take on new responsibilities.

Between 200 and 300 jobs could be cut from the service as part of the deal.

Rather than a pay rise, it was described as a new reward package for a new expanded role, tackling terrorism and providing emergency medical care.

The Fire Brigades Union Scotland said at the time it was "wholly unacceptable" that members had been contacted directly about the offer.

Chairwoman of the SFRS board Kirsty Darwent said of that offer: "We are offering to pay our firefighters more - but we are asking them to do a lot more, by taking on a completely new role to enhance the safety of the communities they serve.

"This is a proposal. We will now enter into formal negotiations with staff and unions, and believe we can reach the right outcome for our firefighters and the people of Scotland."