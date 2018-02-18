Image copyright The Sunday Times

More charity sexual misconduct claims make the front pages on Sunday.

The Sunday Times Scotland claims an investigation has been launched at the Dumfries-based charity the Halo Trust after an allegation of sexual assault.

A junior member of staff in Burma has been suspended, the paper reports.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with revelations about the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Brendan Cox has quit two charities he set up in her memory after allegations of sexual assault were made public.

The sister of a disabled woman who was allegedly mistreated by carers features in The Sunday Post's front page exclusive.

The court case against seven carers secretly recorded by Anne Marie Kernochan collapsed last week and she expresses her anger at "justice that did not work".

A Sunday Mail investigation into the disappearance of Inverness man Liam Colgan on a stag party last weekend claims a German bakery worker is "certain" the missing best man was in their shop - four days after he vanished.

Bettina Diwinski said the 29-year-old wandered into the premises 20 miles outside Hamburg last Wednesday morning looking "confused".

Nicola Sturgeon tells Theresa May she is putting party before country on the front of the Sunday Herald.

The paper says the first minister has accused Theresa May of betraying the national interest by "leaving a gaping hole in post-Brexit security arrangements".

In The Sunday Express, Theresa May says "there is no going back" as she tells a conference there is "no chance of a second referendum".

The Sunday Telegraph claims Ken Livingstone, John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn were part of a group of at least 15 senior Labour figures who shared information with Eastern bloc agents.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with an interview with former Rangers star Nacho Novo.

The player reveals he "thought he would die" after suffering a heart attack at a legends tournament in Germany, and called his children from his hospital bed.

And the front page of Scotland on Sunday features Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan.

She has revealed the high suicide rate among young men in the Highlands inspired her to make her first feature film.