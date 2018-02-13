Image copyright Getty Images

The cream of the Highland cattle world have gathered for the 127th Spring Show and Sale at Oban in the west of Scotland.

The show and sale was held over two days and is open to all Highland breed enthusiasts.

It attracts buyers from across the UK, Europe and North America and ran over Sunday and Monday.

Top prices for some of the breed champions ranged from £8,000 to £10,000.

All pictures Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images