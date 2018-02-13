Image copyright Creative Scotland Image caption Mr Wilson's appointment will last until 2022

Creative Scotland has announced the appointment of Robert Wilson as chairman to its board.

Mr Wilson is co-founder of sculpture park Jupiter Artland Foundation and was previously chairman of the Edinburgh Arts Festival.

He succeeds interim chairman Ben Thomson who was appointed following the death of Richard Findlay last year.

The appointment follows the resignation of two board members in a row over the latest round of arts funding.

The public body which supports the arts, screen and creative industries received criticism for plans to cut funding to five arts firms.

It later reversed the decision when the organisation found £2.6m of additional funds after reviewing its budget.

The part-time appointment of chairman attracts a daily rate of £275 for four days commitment each month.

'Future strategy'

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop welcomed the appointment saying Mr Wilson brings a "wide range of leadership experience in the commercial, philanthropic and charitable sectors, with particular experience of the arts, including festivals and the visual arts."

"I welcome the leadership that he will bring to Creative Scotland in taking forward their future strategy and supporting Scotland's vibrant creative sectors."

Previously, Mr Wilson has served as trustee to a number of organisations including the Royal Botanical Gardens Edinburgh.

He is also chairman of The Barcapel Foundation, Prostate Scotland and a natural medicines producer.

Mr Wilson said: "I look forward to working with my fellow colleagues from across all aspects of the sector to celebrate and champion the vibrant cultural scene that belongs to Scotland."

His first engagement as chairman will be at the Creative Scotland's board meeting on Thursday.