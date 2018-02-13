Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Met Office has warned 5-10cm of snow is likely above 300 metres

Police Scotland have issued a warning to drivers as a yellow weather alert takes effect.

The "be aware" warning runs from 03:00 GMT until 15:00 on Tuesday and covers much of western, southern and central Scotland and well as Tayside & Fife and Grampian and Highlands.

Heavy rain will turn into up to 15cm of snow and gales are also expected.

Police have warned the morning commute may be affected, with specific attention drawn to the M74 motorway.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning covers much of central Scotland

The Met Office warning stated: "A band of heavy rain will spread eastwards during Tuesday morning and early afternoon, quickly turning to snow on high level routes above 200 metres and to lower levels for a time before it clears.

"Accumulations of 5-10cm of snow are likely above 300 metres, much of this falling in a short period, with 15cm possible on the highest routes above 400 metres.

"At lower levels, amounts will be much more variable with a few cm possible in some places while others will just see sleet and rain."

Road conditions are expected to be hazardous.

Temperatures overnight are likely to fall below freezing and gales are expected on the west coast.

Drivers should expect restrictions to be in place on bridges, particularly the Skye bridge, and disruptions to ferry routes are also likely.

Some sections of the M74 and higher routes heading north out of the Central Belt are at risk of snow accumulations.

Standing water and spray will also make driving conditions difficult.

Ch Supt Stewart Carle, Head of Road Policing, said: "Drivers should take extra care while travelling on Tuesday.

"You should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours."