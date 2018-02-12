Two rescued in Irvine Harbour after being cut off by tide
- 12 February 2018
Two people have been rescued by coastguard after being stranded in freezing conditions in Ayrshire.
The pair were cut off by the tide near the derelict Big Idea building in Irvine Harbour.
A coastguard rescue team was called out from Ardrossan along with the RNLI lifeboat from Troon at about 19:30.
The casualties were located on the north bank of the river and were checked over in hospital suffering effects of the cold weather.