The papers: Oxfam's 'day of reckoning'

The i leads on the "day of reckoning" for the charity Oxfam.

The international development secretary will meet Oxfam bosses for showdown talks later after accusing the charity of lying and failing in its "moral leadership" over the Haiti sex scandal.

This story also features on the The Daily Telegraph's front page, where the paper describes the situation as a sex scandal "cover-up" and says government ministers have launched an investigation into claims that foreign aid officials "brushed off" allegations of child abuse committed by aid workers.

The Times Scotland carries warnings a key EU migrant scheme may not be ready before Brexit.

The paper claims work to register EU citizens has barely begun after Theresa May overruled the Home Office despite warnings from senior officials that they would struggle to create separate systems to register existing EU citizens and new arrivals by March next year.

The Herald's front page exclusive claims a former president of Peru has been accused of taking millions of pounds in bribes through a shell company based at one of Scotland's biggest law firms.

Alejandro Toledo is currently "on the run from justice" after being named as one of a series of Latin American leaders implicated in a nearly-billion-dollar corruption "mega-scandal".

The Scottish Daily Mail warns people "not to fall ill at the weekend", claiming staffing levels in Scottish hospitals are at their lowest.

The Scottish Sun claims to have obtained recordings of child murderer Ian Huntley in prison.

The paper claims he "grovels" over the murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman as he breaks his ten year silence over the murders.

"Find my missing mother's body before I die" is The Daily Record's lead story about terminally ill Graham Ruffle who is desperate to know what happened to his mother Ellen who vanished nearly 50 years ago when he was a baby.

The Scotsman says a race row is threatening to overshadow Jeremy Corbyn's visit to Scotland.

The paper claims Scottish Labour has come under renewed pressure over its response to racist and homophobic comments by one of its MPs.

The Scottish Daily Express top story says the state pension is "under threat", "unsustainable" and is the "least generous" state pension in the developed world.

The Courier says police are continuing their hunt for an armed robber who escaped with cash in a "frightening" knife-point raid on a Dundee newsagent's shop.

And the Daily Star of Scotland leads with a celebrity story, claiming Eastenders actor Danny Dyer is "furious" after his daughter Dani was injured while filming a new TV show.