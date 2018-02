A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics

Image copyright Derek Gray Image caption Derek Gray got up early to photograph Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire at sunrise. "It was very cold but worth it," he said.

Image copyright Amanda Smith Image caption Amanda Smith was on a trip to Glen Etive when she snapped this beautiful view of Buachaille Etive Mòr.

Image copyright William Warnock Image caption The conditions at Glencoe last weekend were on a par with those at European snowsports resorts, says snowboarder William Warnock.

Image copyright Bernie Gajos Image caption Bernie Gajos photographed this landscape while out and about near his home in Jedburgh.

Image copyright Ross Toole Image caption Brotherly love! Three-year-old Rhurai and Finn, eight months, enjoyed the spectacular view from the top of Conic Hill near Balmaha on Sunday.

Image copyright Fiona Mactaggart Image caption Fiona Mactaggart spotted these horses cantering through the surf at low tide during a walk near Buntisland in Fife.

Image copyright Darren Dawson Image caption This amazing action shot of an otter with its catch was taken by Darren Dawson at the River Don in Aberdeen.

Image copyright Neil Pirie Image caption Neil Pirie took this aerial photograph of the Forth's road bridges during a pleasure flight last Friday.

Image copyright Alan Fraser Nicholson Image caption Another flight above Scotland - but a very different angle. Alan Nicholson snapped Sascha as the plane looped-the-loop over a frozen Black Isle.

Image copyright Michaela Gordon Image caption This stunning photograph of a rainbow against black, stormy clouds was taken by Michaela Gordon who was looking towards Bennachie from Millstone Hill in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Bob Keltie Image caption Grangemouth is the backdrop to Keltie's photograph, which was taken at Bo'ness Harbour just before sunset on Sunday.

Image copyright Mark Barbieri Image caption Mark Barbieri took this photograph of some of Glasgow's most famous riverside buildings on what must have been a particularly sunny day.

Image copyright Kim Bennett Image caption Kim Bennet enjoyed perfect weather conditions during a road trip to Rannoch Moor at the weekends.

Image copyright Kris Scott Image caption Kris Scott has captured the sun's rays bursting between the trees in the Galloway Forest.

Image copyright Alan Christie Image caption Grangemouth is reflected in the River Forth in Alan Christie's dramatic picture, taken from Bo'ness Waterfront.

Image copyright Andrew Dickson Image caption Andrew Dickson said it was a rare, clear sky over Waterside in Ayrshire when he took this photograph earlier this week.

Image copyright Nick Edington Image caption On an otherwise stormy night at Ganavan Sands near Oban, Nick Edington was ready with his camera when the sky cleared for a few short minutes. "Scotland's night sky is magical," he added.

