Police Scotland chief constable quits

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gormley's contract was due to expire at the end of this year

The chief constable of Police Scotland has resigned with immediate effect.

Phil Gormley had been on special leave since September amid a series of investigations into claims of gross misconduct.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is currently investigating four complaints, while three are being assessed internally.

Mr Gormley has always denied any wrongdoing.

But in a statement, he said he had come to the conclusion since "events" in November that it would be impossible to resume his duties in any meaningful way ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this year, regardless of the outcome of the investigations.

Mr Gormley had been told by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) in November that he could return to work, but the decision was subsequently reversed after Justice Secretary Michael Matheson expressed concerns about it.

Mr Gormley said the past eight months had been difficult for him and his family, and thanked his wife for her "love and loyalty".

'Health and wellbeing'

He added: "I now need to prioritise the health and wellbeing of my family on whom these events have taken a significant toll.

"The support of colleagues from across the UK with whom I have served during the last 32 years has been a source of great strength.

"As chief constable of Police Scotland I have had the privilege to meet and work with some exceptional people, I wish them well for the future and it is in their interests that I feel it is right to step aside."

Image copyright PA Image caption Justice Secretary Michael Matheson has faced questions over his role in the SPA reversing its decision to allow Mr Gormley to return to work in November

Mr Gormley was named as the head of the Police Scotland in December 2015, before being sworn in the following month.

The single national force is the second-largest in the UK behind the Metropolitan Police, with about 17,000 officers.

Mr Gormley had previously been deputy director of the National Crime Agency, and had served as the chief constable of Norfolk Police.

No severance payment

The SPA, which oversees Police Scotland, said he would not be required to work his contractual notice period.

It said he would receive a payment in respect of his salary for his three month notice period, and for his outstanding annual leave entitlement.

But Mr Gormley will receive no other settlement or severance payment from the SPA.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Gormley's resignation comes two months after Susan Deacon took over as chairwoman of the SPA

SPA chairwoman Susan Deacon, who has previously backed the justice secretary in the row over the chief constable's future, said Mr Gormley had made a "significant contribution to policing in Scotland".

She said: "I would like to thank him for this contribution and wish him well for the future.

"This has been a challenging period for all concerned, and in the interest of policing in Scotland we now need to move on".

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said it was clear that relationships at the top of Scottish policing had been "damaged to such an extent that it became impossible for Phil Gormley to return".

But he said Mr Gormley's resignation should not lead people to believe all of the problems in Police Scotland were now solved.

He added: "The rate at which chief constables and SPA bosses have come and gone points to a much deeper issue. Problems are hardwired into the structures they are operating within."