Image copyright PA Image caption An English officer was alleged to have infiltrated environmental groups ahead of the G8 summit at Gleneagles in 2005

A report into undercover policing in Scotland is due to be published.

It follows concern about the activities of undercover officers in England, now being examined by a public inquiry.

There has been pressure for a Scottish inquiry into covert policing after the UK government refused to allow its own inquiry to include Scotland.

That inquiry was ordered after revelations that undercover police officers had formed intimate relationships with campaigners.

At least one fathered children.

Image copyright Guardian Image caption Mark Kennedy was said to have been among the undercover officers who targeted campaigners in Scotland

There is evidence groups planning to disrupt the G8 meeting at Gleneagles in 2005 were infiltrated by English officers, but it is likely that the report will say covert police activities in Scotland are largely well-regulated.

It is thought unlikely that Justice Secretary Michael Matheson will announce an inquiry when he makes a statement at Holyrood.

Mr Matheson ordered the report in September 2016, setting out its terms just over a year ago.

He directed Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland to investigate the actions of undercover officers, with Chief Inspector Derek Penman heading up the review.

At the time, Mr Matheson said: "To maintain public confidence in policing, the tactics employed in undercover operations must be lawful, proportionate and necessary.

"They must also be subject to appropriate governance and oversight and police officers engaged in this specialist area of policing must comply with the law as well as the associated codes of practice."

Image caption Justice Minister Michael Matheson ordered the strategic review of undercover policing in Scotland

He added: "Our report will provide assurance on whether undercover police operations are operating effectively and efficiently within Scotland, as well as assessing the contribution they make to public safety.

"In terms of safeguards, we will balance the requirement for visibility and transparency of undercover policing in Scotland with the need to protect sensitive covert policing techniques and operational deployments."

Victims of police spying had called for a Scottish inquiry to be set up.

Holyrood's parties had been united in calling for an extension to the Pitchford Inquiry, which was set up in England and Wales to investigate allegations of misconduct by undercover officers.

There are allegations that undercover Metropolitan Police officers had fathered children and caused miscarriages of justice, with claims of this activity extending to Scotland.

Mark Kennedy, one of five officers known to have had relationships with women while undercover, is alleged to have infiltrated environmental groups ahead of the G8 summit at Gleneagles in 2005.