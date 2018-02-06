Image copyright Google Image caption The RBS branch in Castlebay is the last bank on Barra

RBS is to keep 10 closure-threatened branches open until at least the end of the year.

The bank said the use of the branches would be reviewed by independent research over that period.

If the study finds that there is greater usage of a branch, its future will be subject of a further review.

The branches are Biggar, Beauly, Castlebay on Barra, Comrie, Douglas, Gretna, Inveraray, Melrose, Kyle of Lochalsh and Tongue.

Fifty-two other branches across Scotland still face the threat of closure.

RBS said it had "listened and engaged with customers, communities and elected representatives from all parties" and would provide an additional support package for customers across Scotland.

Digital banking

It said the vast majority of the reprieved branches were in communities where there was no other RBS branch within a nine mile (14km) radius.

The bank said that as part of the package of support it would look to open new branches across Scotland, improve ATM accessibility for all communities affected by closures still to go ahead, review opening hours of remaining branches, and work with communities to give empty branches to local community groups for free.

Image copyright Google Image caption Inveraray is one of the 10 branches to remain open until at least the end of the year

Last year, RBS revealed plans to close 62 Scottish branches, including some in remote and rural communities.

The closure plans were attacked by politicians and local authorities.

In December, senior officials from the bank told a Westminster committee that they stood by the move.

State-owned RBS had insisted it was responding to changes in customer behaviour, including a rise in digital banking.

'Full independent review'

Jane Howard, managing director for personal banking, said the bank was committed to ensuring customers and communities were able to continue access "quality banking services".

She said the decision to keep the 10 branches open for the next 11 months showed that RBS had listened to its customers, local communities and political figures.

Ms Howard said: "During this period we will monitor the level of transactions and new income at each branch and if there is a sustained and viable increase in both then we will reconsider the closure of the relevant branch as part of a full independent review."

She added: "We'll continue to invest in our branch network and services across Scotland."

Image copyright PA Image caption Fifty-two RBS branches remain at risk of closure

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party had successfully campaigned to keep to keep branches open.

At the weekend ,Mr Blackford said he expected a "positive" outcome following talks with RBS officials over plans to close dozens of bank branches.

Mr Blackford said "good progress" had been made in discussions, and he was hopeful a breakthrough could be found.

Following the latest development, he tweeted: "I am delighted at the RBS announcement saving 10 branches, including Kyle and Beauly in my own constituency."

'Stay of execution'

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who has been calling on RBS to rethink its decision on closing the last bank on Barra, said the decision to keep the branch open was "a step in the right direction".

He urged RBS to completely remove the threat of closure.

Unite Scotland, a union representing RBS staff, which also ran a campaign, described the bank's announcement as only a "stay of execution" for the 10 branches.

Its deputy Scottish secretary, Mary Alexander, said "We believe that RBS has been forced to offer these concessions because of the campaign run by Unite and the local communities to expose the devastation of what the closures mean for communities and jobs.

"But if it's good enough to make these concessions what are the bank prepared to do about the other 52 communities facing the axe?"